Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cole's block preserves DC…

Cole’s block preserves DC United’s 0-0 draw with Galaxy

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 9:32 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashley Cole deflected a hard shot in front of the goal in the final minute of stoppage time to preserve D.C. United’s 0-0 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Cole dove to block Ian Harkes’ attempt from the center of the box, earning a hardy pat on the back from goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

Kempin made six saves for United (4-7-3), and Bill Hamid stopped six for the Galaxy (5-5-3).

The draw snapped a three-game losing home streak for D.C., but ran its home scoreless streak to four.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Giovani dos Santos, who had five goals in the four previous games, took two shots for Los Angeles, which had its streak of three straight away wins end, but still came away from the stretch of four road matches with 10 points

After Hamid tipped away Dave Romney’s shot in the 66th, and United’s best late chance came in the 72nd when Luciano Acosta’s shot hit the crossbar.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cole's block preserves DC…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.