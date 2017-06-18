Sports Listen

College World Series fan cuts head when struck by flying bat

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 4:07 pm < a min read
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 61-year-old man sitting behind the Louisville dugout at the College World Series sustained a minor cut to his head when he was struck by a bat that flew out of a player’s hands Sunday.

Burke Perry of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was in the second row when Louisville’s Josh Stowers’ lost grip of his bat as he swung at a pitch against Texas A&M to end the third inning. Perry said he saw the bat coming but couldn’t get out of the way.

Nearby fans applied towels to Perry’s head. Medics escorted him to a first-aid station, and he returned to his seat with his son a few minutes later.

Perry had about a 2-inch cut on the top of his head. He said the bat “just skimmed me.”

