Colorado officials disciplined for handling of allegations

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:51 pm < a min read
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Three University of Colorado officials, including its chancellor and football coach, have been disciplined for their handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant football coach.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano will serve a 10-day suspension and athletic director Rich George and football coach Mike MacIntyre will each have to make $100,000 donations to domestic violence awareness. Also, they each will receive letters of reprimand.

A woman who has accused former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic violence contends the school knew of the abuse and took measures to cover it up.

An independent investigation determined the university made mistakes but that there was no intent to cover up or to break the law.

Tumpkin resigned on Jan. 31.

