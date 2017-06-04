Conrad Shindler wins Rex Hospital Open playoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Conrad Shindler won the Rex Hospital Open on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, beating hometown favorite Chesson Hadley with a par in strong rain on the first hole of a playoff.

Hadley made a 1 1/2-putt to win after Hadley missed a 3-foot par try.

“I’m not going to lie, to have that 18-inch putt, I was shaking,” Shindler said. “You always dream of those moments, but when it comes down, you got to saddle up and still execute.”

Shindler closed with a 4-under 67 to match Hadley at 15-under 269 at TPC Wakefield Plantation.

“It’s going to take a couple days and seeing a couple pictures or looking at the trophy for it to really sink in, but it’s an incredible experience right now,” Shindler said. “You always dream of it. You always dream of picking up the trophy and to get to do it is unbelievable.”

The 29-year-old former Texas A&M player earned $117,000 to jump from 50th to fifth on the money list with $152,528 in his rookie season. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

Hadley, the 2013 winner, eagled the par-5 15th in a 66, then missed the short putt on 18 in the playoff.

“That just sucks. That sucks so bad,” Hadley said. “It sucks to suck, but I’ve got to be proud with the way I played today. I’ve been playing terrible for two years, and I’ve been starting to trend a little bit. I trended last week, and this week I played some great golf. I certainly think I should have won this golf tournament, but I didn’t.”

Andrew Putnam (66), Andrew Landry (66) and third-round leader Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69) tied for third at 14 under. Putman leads the money list with $222,872, and Landy is second at $188,054.