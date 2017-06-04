Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Conrad Shindler wins Rex…

Conrad Shindler wins Rex Hospital Open playoff

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 9:26 pm 1 min read
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Conrad Shindler won the Rex Hospital Open on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, beating hometown favorite Chesson Hadley with a par in strong rain on the first hole of a playoff.

Hadley made a 1 1/2-putt to win after Hadley missed a 3-foot par try.

“I’m not going to lie, to have that 18-inch putt, I was shaking,” Shindler said. “You always dream of those moments, but when it comes down, you got to saddle up and still execute.”

Shindler closed with a 4-under 67 to match Hadley at 15-under 269 at TPC Wakefield Plantation.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

“It’s going to take a couple days and seeing a couple pictures or looking at the trophy for it to really sink in, but it’s an incredible experience right now,” Shindler said. “You always dream of it. You always dream of picking up the trophy and to get to do it is unbelievable.”

The 29-year-old former Texas A&M player earned $117,000 to jump from 50th to fifth on the money list with $152,528 in his rookie season. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

Hadley, the 2013 winner, eagled the par-5 15th in a 66, then missed the short putt on 18 in the playoff.

“That just sucks. That sucks so bad,” Hadley said. “It sucks to suck, but I’ve got to be proud with the way I played today. I’ve been playing terrible for two years, and I’ve been starting to trend a little bit. I trended last week, and this week I played some great golf. I certainly think I should have won this golf tournament, but I didn’t.”

Andrew Putnam (66), Andrew Landry (66) and third-round leader Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69) tied for third at 14 under. Putman leads the money list with $222,872, and Landy is second at $188,054.

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Conrad Shindler wins Rex…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.