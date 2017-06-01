Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cooler heads prevail: A…

Cooler heads prevail: A different Mr. Met back at ballpark

By BEN WALKER June 1, 2017 1:41 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The ever-smiling Mr. Met mascot is back at Citi Field, a day after the person inside the big-headed costume was caught on video making an obscene gesture to a fan.

The Mets said a different person was doing Mr. Met duty for Thursday’s game against Milwaukee. The mascot was at his spot before the game, posing for pictures, signing autographs and high-fiving fans young and old.

The Mets apologized after Wednesday night’s incident during a 7-1 loss to the Brewers, saying the offending employee won’t work in the costume again.

Video of the mascot flipping his finger went viral. The team didn’t identify the employee who made the gesture.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Mr. Mets has been around for more than five decades, long popular with Mets fans for his oversized head with baseball seams.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cooler heads prevail: A…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope undergoes testing for space environment

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.