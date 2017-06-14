Sports Listen

Costa Rica tops Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifying

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 12:18 am < a min read
Francisco Calvo and Bryan Ruiz scored and Costa Rica beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday night.

Kevin Molino scored for Trinidad and Tobago.

Also, Roman Torres scored in the 90th minute and Panama rallied for a 2-2 draw with Honduras.

Mexico leads the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 14 points, followed by Costa Rica with 11 points and the U.S. (eight), Panama (seven), Honduras (five) and Trinidad and Tobago (three). The top three advance to next year’s World Cup in Russia, and the fourth-place team faces Asia’s No. 5 nation in a playoff.

When qualifying resumes, the U.S. plays Costa Rica on Sept. 1, most likely in Harrison, New Jersey, then is at Honduras four days later. The hexagonal concludes with matches Oct. 6 against Panama at Orlando, Florida, and at Trinidad on Oct. 10.

