Sports News

Cubs 7, Cardinals 6

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 10:49 pm 1 min read
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .223
Carpenter 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .213
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .241
Gyorko 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .319
Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Pham lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .294
DeJong 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .296
Diaz ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .261
Wacha p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Lyons p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Totals 32 6 6 6 5 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Happ cf 5 2 2 4 0 2 .235
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Rizzo 1b-2b-1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .236
Zobrist 2b-1b-2b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Montero c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .306
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Jay ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .297
Edwards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Russell ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .213
Hendricks p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105
a-Almora ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Grimm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Contreras c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Schwarber lf 1 1 0 0 3 1 .165
Uehara p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 7 9 6 6 9
St. Louis 000 402 000—6 6 1
Chicago 001 500 10x—7 9 0

a-singled, advanced to 3rd for Hendricks in the 4th. b-struck out for Lyons in the 6th. c-singled for Strop in the 7th. d-struck out for Rosenthal in the 9th.

E_Piscotty (2). LOB_St. Louis 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Diaz 2 (14), Rizzo (9). HR_Piscotty (3), off Hendricks; Happ (3), off Wacha; Happ (4), off Wacha. RBIs_Piscotty 3 (15), DeJong 2 (4), Diaz (15), Happ 4 (9), Almora (11), Jay (8). SB_Fowler (3), Gyorko (3), Molina (4).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Fowler, Wacha 2); Chicago 1 (Montero). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 8; Chicago 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_DeJong, Heyward. GIDP_Wacha.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hendricks, Russell, Zobrist).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 4 1-3 6 6 6 4 5 74 4.67
Lyons 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.50
Cecil 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.05
Bowman, L, 1-2 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 4.91
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 2.53
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 4 4 4 4 3 3 82 4.09
Grimm 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 6.23
Rondon, BS, 2-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 19 4.79
Strop, W, 2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.79
Edwards, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.83
Uehara, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Lyons 1-0, Strop 1-0. WP_Rondon.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:00. A_39,868 (41,072).

