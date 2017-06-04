Cubs 7, Cardinals 6

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .223 Carpenter 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .213 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .241 Gyorko 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .319 Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Pham lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .294 DeJong 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .296 Diaz ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .261 Wacha p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Lyons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Totals 32 6 6 6 5 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Happ cf 5 2 2 4 0 2 .235 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Rizzo 1b-2b-1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .236 Zobrist 2b-1b-2b-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Montero c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .306 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Jay ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .297 Edwards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Russell ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .213 Hendricks p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105 a-Almora ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Grimm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rondon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Contreras c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Schwarber lf 1 1 0 0 3 1 .165 Uehara p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 7 9 6 6 9

St. Louis 000 402 000—6 6 1 Chicago 001 500 10x—7 9 0

a-singled, advanced to 3rd for Hendricks in the 4th. b-struck out for Lyons in the 6th. c-singled for Strop in the 7th. d-struck out for Rosenthal in the 9th.

E_Piscotty (2). LOB_St. Louis 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Diaz 2 (14), Rizzo (9). HR_Piscotty (3), off Hendricks; Happ (3), off Wacha; Happ (4), off Wacha. RBIs_Piscotty 3 (15), DeJong 2 (4), Diaz (15), Happ 4 (9), Almora (11), Jay (8). SB_Fowler (3), Gyorko (3), Molina (4).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Fowler, Wacha 2); Chicago 1 (Montero). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 8; Chicago 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_DeJong, Heyward. GIDP_Wacha.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hendricks, Russell, Zobrist).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 4 1-3 6 6 6 4 5 74 4.67 Lyons 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.50 Cecil 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.05 Bowman, L, 1-2 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 4.91 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 2.53 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 4 4 4 4 3 3 82 4.09 Grimm 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 6.23 Rondon, BS, 2-2 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 19 4.79 Strop, W, 2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.79 Edwards, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.83 Uehara, S, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.26

Inherited runners-scored_Lyons 1-0, Strop 1-0. WP_Rondon.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:00. A_39,868 (41,072).