Cubs 7, Cardinals 6

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.241
|Gyorko 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|DeJong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.296
|Diaz ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Wacha p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|5
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Happ cf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.235
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Rizzo 1b-2b-1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Zobrist 2b-1b-2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Montero c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Jay ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Edwards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Russell ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Hendricks p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|a-Almora ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Grimm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rondon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Schwarber lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.165
|Uehara p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|6
|6
|9
|St. Louis
|000
|402
|000—6
|6
|1
|Chicago
|001
|500
|10x—7
|9
|0
a-singled, advanced to 3rd for Hendricks in the 4th. b-struck out for Lyons in the 6th. c-singled for Strop in the 7th. d-struck out for Rosenthal in the 9th.
E_Piscotty (2). LOB_St. Louis 4, Chicago 6. 2B_Diaz 2 (14), Rizzo (9). HR_Piscotty (3), off Hendricks; Happ (3), off Wacha; Happ (4), off Wacha. RBIs_Piscotty 3 (15), DeJong 2 (4), Diaz (15), Happ 4 (9), Almora (11), Jay (8). SB_Fowler (3), Gyorko (3), Molina (4).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Fowler, Wacha 2); Chicago 1 (Montero). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 8; Chicago 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_DeJong, Heyward. GIDP_Wacha.
DP_Chicago 1 (Hendricks, Russell, Zobrist).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|74
|4.67
|Lyons
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|Cecil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.05
|Bowman, L, 1-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.91
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2.53
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|82
|4.09
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|6.23
|Rondon, BS, 2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|4.79
|Strop, W, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.79
|Edwards, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.83
|Uehara, S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.26
Inherited runners-scored_Lyons 1-0, Strop 1-0. WP_Rondon.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:00. A_39,868 (41,072).