Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cubs draft son of…

Cubs draft son of woman killed in 2015 church shooting

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 5:03 am < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have drafted Chris Singleton, whose mother was among those killed two years ago during the shooting inside a South Carolina church.

Singleton was selected Wednesday by the defending World Series champions with the final pick of the 19th round, No. 585 overall. He is a right-handed-hitting center fielder at Charleston Southern University.

The outfielder’s mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine people killed by Dylann Roof on June 17, 2015, during a Wednesday night Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, one of the South’s first African-American churches.

Coleman-Singleton, who was 45, was a track coach at Goose Creek High School.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

In a news release detailing the amateur draft, Major League Baseball says Chris Singleton was honored by the New York Yankees during the team’s annual HOPE Week in 2015, “following his courageous response to the tragic shooting inside a Charleston, South Carolina church that claimed the life of his mother.”

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Cubs draft son of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform underwater inspection

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.