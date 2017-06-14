Sports Listen

Sports News

Curry, Durant committed to keeping Golden State on top

By JANIE McCAULEY June 14, 2017 6:31 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry will likely go from being the NBA’s biggest bargain to signing the richest contract in the league at more than $200 million. And he looks forward to the nice payday.

Yet the two-time reigning MVP and new NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant said Wednesday they would seriously consider less money to keep the core of the champion Golden State Warriors intact.

Two days after capturing the franchise’s second title in three years against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors prepared to part ways for what will be a busy offseason for general manager Bob Myers and the front office.

Durant hinted he would opt out of a deal that pays him the maximum he can get in order to help Golden State’s chances of re-signing Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston.

More AP NBA: http://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

The Associated Press

