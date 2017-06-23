Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Day becomes 1st Israeli…

Day becomes 1st Israeli driver to race at NASCAR’s top level

By JENNA FRYER June 23, 2017 2:03 pm < a min read
Share

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Alon Day will become the first driver from Israel to compete in NASCAR’s top Cup series this weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Day will drive for BK Racing in No. 23 Toyota. The 25-year-old from Tel Aviv as named Israel’s 2016 “Athlete of the Year.” EarthWater Limited will sponsor Day’s car at Sonoma.

Day last week won the NASCAR Whelen Euro race in England

Day also this year is running for the Euro Series Championship with plans to race again in the Monster Energy Cup Series NASCAR race at Watkins Glen in New York.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Day is one of 11 drivers selected to the 2016-2017 NASCAR Next class, which is an initiative that recognizes young drivers moving up the NASCAR ladder.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org/

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Day becomes 1st Israeli…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1972: Nixon signs Higher Education Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.