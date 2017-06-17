Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Devils get defenseman Mirco…

Devils get defenseman Mirco Mueller from Sharks for picks

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 3:37 pm < a min read
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired defenseman Mirco Mueller from the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose got a second-round pick, 49th overall, and a fourth-round pick, 123rd overall. The Sharks also sent their fifth-round pick, 143rd overall, to New Jersey.

The teams completed the deal just before the NHL’s trade freeze for the Vegas expansion draft.

Mueller spent most of last season in the minors and has six points in 54 career NHL games. The Sharks risked losing the 22-year-old player in the expansion draft for nothing. General manager Doug Wilson says this is an opportunity for Mueller to continue to develop.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The left-handed-shooting Swiss defender was the 18th pick in the 2013 draft.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Devils get defenseman Mirco…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.