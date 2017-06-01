Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Diana Taurasi hits 8…

Diana Taurasi hits 8 3-pointers, breaks WNBA career record

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 10:36 pm 1 min read
Share

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Diana Taurasi tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and broke a tie for the WNBA’s career record, leading the Phoenix Mercury to a 99-91 victory over the Chicago Sky on Thursday night.

Taurasi entered the game tied with Katie Smith with 906 3-pointers, and broke the mark early in the first quarter.

Taurasi was 9 of 15 from the field, with only one 2-point shot, and scored 37 points to move into second place on the league’s career scoring list. It was her highest points total since 2010.

Brittney Griner added 28 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix (4-2), and Leilani Mitchell scored 14 points as the trio combined to score 79 points. They had 42 of the Mercury’s 50 points in the first half.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Chicago had an 87-85 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Taurasi scored eight points on the next three Phoenix possessions to make it 93-87. The Sky went scoreless for over four minutes down the stretch.

Stefanie Dolson made her first six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points for Chicago (1-6). Allie Quigley added 18 points, and Cappie Pondexter had 10 points and eight assists.

It was a high scoring first quarter as Pondexter’s layup at the buzzer gave Chicago a 30-28 lead. The Sky hit their first seven shots, and Phoenix’s opening 21 points all came from Taurasi and Griner.

___

The AP WNBA Power Poll can be found online at: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-3

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Diana Taurasi hits 8…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary discusses apprenticeships at Milton Manufacturing

Today in History

1812: James Madison asks Congress to declare War on the United Kingdom

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.