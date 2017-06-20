Dickerson homers in Rays’ 6-5 win over Reds

Sports Listen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Dickerson went deep, Alex Cobb threw seven solid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Dickerson had his 29th multihit game of the season with two hits. He drove in Tampa Bay’s first run with a third-inning single, then capped their scoring with his 16th home run in the fourth.

Cobb (6-5) gave up two runs and eight hits while striking out six. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

Joey Votto hit his 20th home and Eugenio Suarez drove in another run off Colome, but the Reds lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Amir Garrett (3-6) allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

