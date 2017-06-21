Sports Listen

Djokovic heading to Eastbourne for Wimbledon warmup

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:14 am < a min read
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will play at the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne next week in preparation for Wimbledon.

Organizers say the No. 4-ranked Djokovic has accepted a wildcard into the main draw.

It will be the first time Djokovic has played a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010. He is coming off a surprise straight-set loss to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Gael Monfils, Feliciano Lopez and John Isner are also playing at Eastbourne in southern England.

