Djokovic, Muguzura, Nadal in action at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Friday in the third round of the French Open.
The fifth-seeded Muguruza is up first on Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 27 Yulia Putintseva.
Rafael Nadal will then continue his bid for a 10th French Open title against Nikolz Basilashvili, and the second-seeded Djokovic follows against Diego Schwartzman.
Venus Williams is last on the main court, against Elise Mertens.
