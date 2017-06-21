Dodgers 12, Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Reynolds ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Cespedes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|T.Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|R.Rivera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cecchini 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gsellman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nimmo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Forsythe 2b-3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|Seager ss
|5
|3
|4
|6
|0
|0
|.293
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.390
|Hernandez 2b-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.270
|Barnes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.295
|Grandal c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Pederson cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.216
|McCarthy p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|a-Gutierrez ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Stewart p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|12
|13
|12
|7
|7
|New York
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|400
|152
|00x—12
|13
|0
a-walked for McCarthy in the 6th. b-lined out for Salas in the 8th.
E_T.Rivera (2). LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Seager (19), Puig (10), Pederson (9). HR_Seager (10), off Gsellman; Bellinger (22), off Gsellman; Seager (11), off Gsellman; Grandal (7), off Gsellman; Seager (12), off Edgin. RBIs_Forsythe (9), Seager 6 (38), Bellinger 2 (49), Grandal (27), Pederson (16), Gutierrez (8). S_Gsellman.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Reyes, Cecchini); Los Angeles 6 (Forsythe, Seager 2, Grandal 2, McCarthy). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
GIDP_Reyes, T.Rivera.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Bellinger), (Forsythe, Barnes, Hernandez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman, L, 5-5
|4
|1-3
|9
|8
|7
|3
|2
|96
|6.04
|Edgin
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|42
|4.03
|Salas
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.25
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.23
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCarthy, W, 6-3
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|95
|2.87
|Stewart, S, 1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|40
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Edgin 1-1, Salas 3-1. HBP_McCarthy (Conforto), Stewart (R.Rivera), Sewald (Pederson). WP_Edgin.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:01. A_47,715 (56,000).