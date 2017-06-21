Dodgers 12, Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto cf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .280 Reyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Reynolds ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Cespedes lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .309 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bruce rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274 Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239 T.Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 R.Rivera c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Cecchini 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Gsellman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nimmo cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Totals 28 0 4 0 2 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Forsythe 2b-3b 5 2 2 1 1 1 .208 Seager ss 5 3 4 6 0 0 .293 Turner 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .390 Hernandez 2b-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .270 Barnes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .295 Grandal c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .264 Puig rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .246 Pederson cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .216 McCarthy p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .059 a-Gutierrez ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .245 Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 38 12 13 12 7 7

New York 000 000 000— 0 4 1 Los Angeles 400 152 00x—12 13 0

a-walked for McCarthy in the 6th. b-lined out for Salas in the 8th.

E_T.Rivera (2). LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Seager (19), Puig (10), Pederson (9). HR_Seager (10), off Gsellman; Bellinger (22), off Gsellman; Seager (11), off Gsellman; Grandal (7), off Gsellman; Seager (12), off Edgin. RBIs_Forsythe (9), Seager 6 (38), Bellinger 2 (49), Grandal (27), Pederson (16), Gutierrez (8). S_Gsellman.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Reyes, Cecchini); Los Angeles 6 (Forsythe, Seager 2, Grandal 2, McCarthy). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

GIDP_Reyes, T.Rivera.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Bellinger), (Forsythe, Barnes, Hernandez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gsellman, L, 5-5 4 1-3 9 8 7 3 2 96 6.04 Edgin 1 1-3 3 4 4 3 1 42 4.03 Salas 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 6.25 Sewald 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.23 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCarthy, W, 6-3 6 4 0 0 1 4 95 2.87 Stewart, S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 1 4 40 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Edgin 1-1, Salas 3-1. HBP_McCarthy (Conforto), Stewart (R.Rivera), Sewald (Pederson). WP_Edgin.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:01. A_47,715 (56,000).