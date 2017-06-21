Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dodgers 12, Mets 0

Dodgers 12, Mets 0

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 1:22 am 1 min read
Share
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto cf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .280
Reyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Reynolds ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Cespedes lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .309
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
b-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bruce rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .274
Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .239
T.Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
R.Rivera c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Cecchini 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Gsellman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nimmo cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Totals 28 0 4 0 2 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Forsythe 2b-3b 5 2 2 1 1 1 .208
Seager ss 5 3 4 6 0 0 .293
Turner 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .390
Hernandez 2b-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .270
Barnes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .295
Grandal c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .264
Puig rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .246
Pederson cf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .216
McCarthy p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .059
a-Gutierrez ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .245
Stewart p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 38 12 13 12 7 7
New York 000 000 000— 0 4 1
Los Angeles 400 152 00x—12 13 0

a-walked for McCarthy in the 6th. b-lined out for Salas in the 8th.

E_T.Rivera (2). LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Seager (19), Puig (10), Pederson (9). HR_Seager (10), off Gsellman; Bellinger (22), off Gsellman; Seager (11), off Gsellman; Grandal (7), off Gsellman; Seager (12), off Edgin. RBIs_Forsythe (9), Seager 6 (38), Bellinger 2 (49), Grandal (27), Pederson (16), Gutierrez (8). S_Gsellman.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Reyes, Cecchini); Los Angeles 6 (Forsythe, Seager 2, Grandal 2, McCarthy). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Advertisement

GIDP_Reyes, T.Rivera.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Bellinger), (Forsythe, Barnes, Hernandez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gsellman, L, 5-5 4 1-3 9 8 7 3 2 96 6.04
Edgin 1 1-3 3 4 4 3 1 42 4.03
Salas 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 6.25
Sewald 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.23
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCarthy, W, 6-3 6 4 0 0 1 4 95 2.87
Stewart, S, 1-1 3 0 0 0 1 4 40 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Edgin 1-1, Salas 3-1. HBP_McCarthy (Conforto), Stewart (R.Rivera), Sewald (Pederson). WP_Edgin.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:01. A_47,715 (56,000).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dodgers 12, Mets 0
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA celebrates Tech Day on Capitol Hill

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.