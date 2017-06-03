Dodgers 2, Brewers 1, 12 innings,

|Los Angeles
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frsythe 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Thames lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gnzal 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utley 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger lf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|N.Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eibner cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Perez 3b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|C.Tylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Brnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|42
|1
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|001—2
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Aguilar (2), Utley (3). DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_A.Gonzalez (10), Puig (6), Broxton (10), Villar (8), Arcia (7). HR_Grandal (6), Bellinger (12), Do.Santana (9). SB_Bellinger (2), Villar (13).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|14
|Baez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen W,3-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Milwaukee
|Nelson
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Knebel BS,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feliz L,1-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by Jansen (Aguilar).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:57. A_30,140 (41,900).
