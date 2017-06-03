Sports Listen

Dodgers 2, Brewers 1, 12 innings,

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
Los Angeles Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frsythe 3b 5 0 0 0 Broxton cf 5 0 1 0
C.Sager ss 5 0 1 0 Thames lf 2 0 0 0
Grandal c 5 1 1 1 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
A.Gnzal 1b 4 0 2 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
K.Hrnan pr-cf 1 0 0 0 C.Trres p 0 0 0 0
Utley 2b 5 0 0 0 Sogard ph 1 0 0 0
Bllnger lf-1b 4 1 1 1 N.Feliz p 0 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 0 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0
Eibner cf-lf 4 0 1 0 H.Perez 3b-lf 5 0 0 0
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 5 1 1 1
C.Tylor ph 1 0 0 0 Pina c 5 0 1 0
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Villar 2b 5 0 1 0
A.Brnes ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 5 0 1 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 2 0 0 0
Jansen p 1 0 0 0 T.Shaw ph-3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 42 2 8 2 Totals 42 1 5 1
Los Angeles 000 000 001 001—2
Milwaukee 000 000 100 000—1

E_Aguilar (2), Utley (3). DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_A.Gonzalez (10), Puig (6), Broxton (10), Villar (8), Arcia (7). HR_Grandal (6), Bellinger (12), Do.Santana (9). SB_Bellinger (2), Villar (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw 7 2 1 1 1 14
Baez 2 2 0 0 1 5
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 3
Jansen W,3-0 2 1 0 0 0 4
Milwaukee
Nelson 8 5 0 0 0 11
Knebel BS,3 1 2 1 1 2 2
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Torres 1 0 0 0 0 1
Feliz L,1-5 1 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Jansen (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:57. A_30,140 (41,900).

