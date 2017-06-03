Sports Listen

Dodgers 2, Brewers 1

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 12:19 am 1 min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Forsythe 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Seager ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Grandal c 5 1 1 1 0 3 .282
Gonzalez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262
1-Hernandez pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Utley 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Bellinger lf-1b 4 1 1 1 1 3 .252
Puig rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .237
Eibner cf-lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .214
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .185
a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-A.Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 42 2 8 2 3 16
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Broxton cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .246
Thames lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .274
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .273
Perez 3b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .269
Santana rf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .271
Pina c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .298
Villar 2b 5 0 1 0 0 4 .213
Arcia ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .249
Nelson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .095
b-Shaw ph-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Totals 42 1 5 1 2 26
Los Angeles 000 000 001 001—2 8 1
Milwaukee 000 000 100 000—1 5 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Kershaw in the 8th. b-struck out for Nelson in the 8th. c-struck out for Baez in the 10th. d-popped out for Torres in the 11th.

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 9th.

E_Utley (3), Aguilar (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Gonzalez (10), Puig (6), Broxton (10), Villar (8), Arcia (7). HR_Grandal (6), off Knebel; Bellinger (12), off Feliz; Santana (9), off Kershaw. RBIs_Grandal (24), Bellinger (30), Santana (30). SB_Bellinger (2), Villar (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Eibner 3); Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Santana, Shaw). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Utley. GIDP_Forsythe, Jansen.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Villar, Arcia, Aguilar), (Feliz, Arcia, Aguilar).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw 7 2 1 1 1 14 103 2.28
Baez 2 2 0 0 1 5 34 1.09
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.40
Jansen, W, 3-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 1.23
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson 8 5 0 0 0 11 101 3.36
Knebel, BS, 3-7 1 2 1 1 2 2 23 1.33
J.Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.89
Torres 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.10
Feliz, L, 1-5 1 1 1 1 1 0 20 5.25

HBP_Jansen (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:57. A_30,140 (41,900).

