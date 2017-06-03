Dodgers 2, Brewers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Forsythe 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Grandal c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.282
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|1-Hernandez pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Utley 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Bellinger lf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.252
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Eibner cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-A.Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|42
|2
|8
|2
|3
|16
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Broxton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Thames lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.273
|Perez 3b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Santana rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Pina c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.213
|Arcia ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.095
|b-Shaw ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Totals
|42
|1
|5
|1
|2
|26
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Kershaw in the 8th. b-struck out for Nelson in the 8th. c-struck out for Baez in the 10th. d-popped out for Torres in the 11th.
1-ran for Gonzalez in the 9th.
E_Utley (3), Aguilar (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Gonzalez (10), Puig (6), Broxton (10), Villar (8), Arcia (7). HR_Grandal (6), off Knebel; Bellinger (12), off Feliz; Santana (9), off Kershaw. RBIs_Grandal (24), Bellinger (30), Santana (30). SB_Bellinger (2), Villar (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Eibner 3); Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Santana, Shaw). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Utley. GIDP_Forsythe, Jansen.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Villar, Arcia, Aguilar), (Feliz, Arcia, Aguilar).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|14
|103
|2.28
|Baez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|34
|1.09
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.40
|Jansen, W, 3-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|1.23
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|101
|3.36
|Knebel, BS, 3-7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|1.33
|J.Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.89
|Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.10
|Feliz, L, 1-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.25
HBP_Jansen (Aguilar).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:57. A_30,140 (41,900).
