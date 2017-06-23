Dodgers 6, Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .225 Flores 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Cespedes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307 Bruce rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .269 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .226 Duda 1b 2 0 1 1 2 1 .242 Reyes ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193 Cecchini 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 b-Conforto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 T.Rivera 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 a-Nimmo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-R.Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Totals 32 3 7 3 5 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Forsythe 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .211 Taylor ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .284 Seager ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .387 Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .271 Hernandez cf-lf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .228 Gutierrez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez p 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Barnes c 1 0 0 1 3 0 .280 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Hatcher p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pederson cf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .226 Totals 29 6 6 6 9 10

New York 100 101 000—3 7 1 Los Angeles 003 000 30x—6 6 1

a-walked for Matz in the 7th. b-popped out for Cecchini in the 8th. c-flied out for Salas in the 9th.

E_Flores (7), Bellinger (3). LOB_New York 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Granderson (16), Duda (12), Bellinger (12). HR_Granderson (9), off Ryu; d’Arnaud (8), off Ryu; Turner (5), off Matz; Hernandez (7), off Matz; Pederson (5), off Sewald. RBIs_Granderson (27), d’Arnaud (23), Duda (27), Turner (27), Hernandez 2 (22), Barnes (11), Pederson (17), Baez (1). SB_Bellinger (5), Barnes 2 (4). CS_Pederson (3). S_Matz.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Cespedes, Reyes 2, Conforto 2); Los Angeles 5 (Forsythe, Hernandez, Puig 2, Ryu). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

Advertisement

FIDP_Cecchini. GIDP_Flores, Puig.

DP_New York 2 (Reyes, Cecchini, Duda), (d’Arnaud, Reyes); Los Angeles 2 (Hernandez, Barnes), (Taylor, Forsythe, Bellinger).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 6 3 3 3 5 8 107 3.60 Sewald, L, 0-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 14 5.14 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 18 2.22 Salas 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 6.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu 5 5 2 2 2 3 86 4.30 Hatcher, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 4.66 Dayton 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.60 Baez, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 1.42 Avilan 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.79 Jansen, S, 16-16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.87

Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-2, Salas 3-0, Baez 1-0, Avilan 1-0, Jansen 2-0. WP_Ryu, Matz.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:33. A_45,967 (56,000).