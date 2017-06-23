Sports Listen

Dodgers 6, Mets 3

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 2:00 am 1 min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .225
Flores 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Cespedes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .307
Bruce rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .269
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .226
Duda 1b 2 0 1 1 2 1 .242
Reyes ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193
Cecchini 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
b-Conforto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
T.Rivera 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Matz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
a-Nimmo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-R.Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Totals 32 3 7 3 5 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Forsythe 2b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .211
Taylor ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .284
Seager ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .387
Bellinger 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .271
Hernandez cf-lf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .228
Gutierrez lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 1 1 0 .000
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Barnes c 1 0 0 1 3 0 .280
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Hatcher p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pederson cf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .226
Totals 29 6 6 6 9 10
New York 100 101 000—3 7 1
Los Angeles 003 000 30x—6 6 1

a-walked for Matz in the 7th. b-popped out for Cecchini in the 8th. c-flied out for Salas in the 9th.

E_Flores (7), Bellinger (3). LOB_New York 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Granderson (16), Duda (12), Bellinger (12). HR_Granderson (9), off Ryu; d’Arnaud (8), off Ryu; Turner (5), off Matz; Hernandez (7), off Matz; Pederson (5), off Sewald. RBIs_Granderson (27), d’Arnaud (23), Duda (27), Turner (27), Hernandez 2 (22), Barnes (11), Pederson (17), Baez (1). SB_Bellinger (5), Barnes 2 (4). CS_Pederson (3). S_Matz.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Cespedes, Reyes 2, Conforto 2); Los Angeles 5 (Forsythe, Hernandez, Puig 2, Ryu). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 9.

FIDP_Cecchini. GIDP_Flores, Puig.

DP_New York 2 (Reyes, Cecchini, Duda), (d’Arnaud, Reyes); Los Angeles 2 (Hernandez, Barnes), (Taylor, Forsythe, Bellinger).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 6 3 3 3 5 8 107 3.60
Sewald, L, 0-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 14 5.14
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 3 0 18 2.22
Salas 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 6.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu 5 5 2 2 2 3 86 4.30
Hatcher, BS, 1-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 4.66
Dayton 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.60
Baez, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 1.42
Avilan 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 3.79
Jansen, S, 16-16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 0.87

Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-2, Salas 3-0, Baez 1-0, Avilan 1-0, Jansen 2-0. WP_Ryu, Matz.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:33. A_45,967 (56,000).

