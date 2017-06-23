Dodgers 6, Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Flores 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Cespedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Bruce rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Duda 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.242
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Cecchini 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Conforto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|T.Rivera 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Matz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|a-Nimmo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-R.Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|5
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Taylor ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Seager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.387
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Hernandez cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.228
|Gutierrez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Barnes c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.280
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hatcher p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pederson cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|9
|10
|New York
|100
|101
|000—3
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|30x—6
|6
|1
a-walked for Matz in the 7th. b-popped out for Cecchini in the 8th. c-flied out for Salas in the 9th.
E_Flores (7), Bellinger (3). LOB_New York 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Granderson (16), Duda (12), Bellinger (12). HR_Granderson (9), off Ryu; d’Arnaud (8), off Ryu; Turner (5), off Matz; Hernandez (7), off Matz; Pederson (5), off Sewald. RBIs_Granderson (27), d’Arnaud (23), Duda (27), Turner (27), Hernandez 2 (22), Barnes (11), Pederson (17), Baez (1). SB_Bellinger (5), Barnes 2 (4). CS_Pederson (3). S_Matz.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Cespedes, Reyes 2, Conforto 2); Los Angeles 5 (Forsythe, Hernandez, Puig 2, Ryu). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 9.
FIDP_Cecchini. GIDP_Flores, Puig.
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
DP_New York 2 (Reyes, Cecchini, Duda), (d’Arnaud, Reyes); Los Angeles 2 (Hernandez, Barnes), (Taylor, Forsythe, Bellinger).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|8
|107
|3.60
|Sewald, L, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|5.14
|Blevins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|18
|2.22
|Salas
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|86
|4.30
|Hatcher, BS, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|4.66
|Dayton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.60
|Baez, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|1.42
|Avilan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.79
|Jansen, S, 16-16
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.87
Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-2, Salas 3-0, Baez 1-0, Avilan 1-0, Jansen 2-0. WP_Ryu, Matz.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:33. A_45,967 (56,000).