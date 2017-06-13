Dodgers 7, Indians 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Utley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|a-Hernandez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.383
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.261
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Taylor lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Forsythe 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.202
|Pederson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.193
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|6
|6
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kipnis 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Jackson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|b-Zimmer ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.147
|c-Chisenhall ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Robertson rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|7
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|023—7
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|003—5
|8
|1
a-lined out for Utley in the 7th. b-singled for Jackson in the 9th. c-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Perez in the 9th.
E_Kipnis (6). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Cleveland 5. 2B_Bellinger (8), Kipnis 2 (10), Robertson (4). HR_Puig (10), off Bauer; Bellinger (16), off Miller; Bellinger (17), off Logan; Perez (1), off Kershaw; Robertson (1), off Hatcher. RBIs_Bellinger 4 (39), Puig 2 (33), Brantley (26), Perez (10), Robertson 3 (7). SB_Taylor (5), Puig (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Grandal, Puig 2, Hernandez 2); Cleveland 3 (Santana 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Pederson, Lindor, Kipnis. GIDP_Jackson.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 9-2
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|101
|2.23
|Baez, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.95
|Hatcher
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|27
|4.88
|Jansen, S, 12-12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.01
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|108
|5.85
|Miller, L, 3-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|0.55
|Shaw
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|2.67
|Otero
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3.65
|Logan
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4.05
|Goody
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.09
Otero pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 3-0, Logan 2-2. WP_Hatcher. PB_Grandal (6).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:27. A_22,171 (35,051).
