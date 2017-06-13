Dodgers 7, Indians 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Utley dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 a-Hernandez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Seager ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .281 Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .383 Bellinger 1b 4 2 3 4 1 1 .261 Grandal c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .268 Taylor lf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .293 Forsythe 2b 2 0 1 0 3 1 .202 Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .193 Puig rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .239 Totals 38 7 12 6 6 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kipnis 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .225 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .289 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Jackson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .288 b-Zimmer ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Perez c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .147 c-Chisenhall ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .275 Robertson rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .286 Totals 35 5 8 5 2 7

Los Angeles 020 000 023—7 12 0 Cleveland 001 010 003—5 8 1

a-lined out for Utley in the 7th. b-singled for Jackson in the 9th. c-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Perez in the 9th.

E_Kipnis (6). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Cleveland 5. 2B_Bellinger (8), Kipnis 2 (10), Robertson (4). HR_Puig (10), off Bauer; Bellinger (16), off Miller; Bellinger (17), off Logan; Perez (1), off Kershaw; Robertson (1), off Hatcher. RBIs_Bellinger 4 (39), Puig 2 (33), Brantley (26), Perez (10), Robertson 3 (7). SB_Taylor (5), Puig (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Grandal, Puig 2, Hernandez 2); Cleveland 3 (Santana 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Lindor, Kipnis. GIDP_Jackson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 9-2 7 6 2 2 2 4 101 2.23 Baez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.95 Hatcher 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 27 4.88 Jansen, S, 12-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.01 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 108 5.85 Miller, L, 3-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 25 0.55 Shaw 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 23 2.67 Otero 0 2 2 2 0 0 3 3.65 Logan 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 5 4.05 Goody 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.09

Otero pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 3-0, Logan 2-2. WP_Hatcher. PB_Grandal (6).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:27. A_22,171 (35,051).