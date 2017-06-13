Sports Listen

Dodgers 7, Indians 5

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 10:47 pm < a min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Utley dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
a-Hernandez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Seager ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .281
Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .383
Bellinger 1b 4 2 3 4 1 1 .261
Grandal c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Taylor lf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .293
Forsythe 2b 2 0 1 0 3 1 .202
Pederson cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .193
Puig rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .239
Totals 38 7 12 6 6 10
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kipnis 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .225
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .289
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243
Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Jackson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .288
b-Zimmer ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Perez c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .147
c-Chisenhall ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .275
Robertson rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .286
Totals 35 5 8 5 2 7
Los Angeles 020 000 023—7 12 0
Cleveland 001 010 003—5 8 1

a-lined out for Utley in the 7th. b-singled for Jackson in the 9th. c-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Perez in the 9th.

E_Kipnis (6). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Cleveland 5. 2B_Bellinger (8), Kipnis 2 (10), Robertson (4). HR_Puig (10), off Bauer; Bellinger (16), off Miller; Bellinger (17), off Logan; Perez (1), off Kershaw; Robertson (1), off Hatcher. RBIs_Bellinger 4 (39), Puig 2 (33), Brantley (26), Perez (10), Robertson 3 (7). SB_Taylor (5), Puig (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Grandal, Puig 2, Hernandez 2); Cleveland 3 (Santana 3). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Lindor, Kipnis. GIDP_Jackson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Forsythe, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 9-2 7 6 2 2 2 4 101 2.23
Baez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.95
Hatcher 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 27 4.88
Jansen, S, 12-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.01
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 5 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 108 5.85
Miller, L, 3-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 25 0.55
Shaw 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 23 2.67
Otero 0 2 2 2 0 0 3 3.65
Logan 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 5 4.05
Goody 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 1.09

Otero pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 3-0, Logan 2-2. WP_Hatcher. PB_Grandal (6).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:27. A_22,171 (35,051).

