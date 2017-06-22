Dodgers 8, Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson cf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .220 Flores 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .287 Cespedes lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .309 Bruce rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .272 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225 Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Cecchini 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Pill p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Conforto ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .278 Totals 35 2 7 2 3 15

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Utley 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Seager ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .294 Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270 Forsythe 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .210 Grandal c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .268 Pederson cf 1 3 0 0 3 1 .215 Puig rf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .247 Hill p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Barnes ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Totals 31 8 7 8 5 9

New York 100 000 001—2 7 2 Los Angeles 001 401 02x—8 7 1

a-flied out for Romo in the 6th. b-struck out for Pill in the 7th. c-singled for Morrow in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Goeddel in the 9th.

E_Bruce (3), Rivera (3), Utley (4). LOB_New York 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Granderson (15), Flores (9), Cespedes (7), Bellinger (11), Forsythe (4). HR_Granderson (8), off Hill; Puig (13), off Pill; Grandal (8), off Pill; Grandal (9), off Ramirez. RBIs_Granderson 2 (26), Forsythe (10), Grandal 2 (29), Puig 3 (40), Hill (1), Barnes (10). SB_Seager (3). SF_Hill.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Flores, Cespedes, d’Arnaud 2, Rivera, Pill 2); Los Angeles 3 (Utley, Taylor, Forsythe). RISP_New York 1 for 14; Los Angeles 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bruce.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pill, L, 0-3 6 5 6 5 3 6 107 5.00 Ramirez 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 3 43 6.66 Goeddel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 4-3 5 4 1 1 3 8 98 4.72 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.10 Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.66 Morrow 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 Avilan 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.79

Inherited runners-scored_Goeddel 2-0. WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:12. A_42,330 (56,000).