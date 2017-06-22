Dodgers 8, Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Flores 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Cespedes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|Bruce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.272
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Cecchini 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Pill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Nimmo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Conforto ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|3
|15
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Utley 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Grandal c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Pederson cf
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.215
|Puig rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.247
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Barnes ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|5
|9
|New York
|100
|000
|001—2
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|001
|401
|02x—8
|7
|1
a-flied out for Romo in the 6th. b-struck out for Pill in the 7th. c-singled for Morrow in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Goeddel in the 9th.
E_Bruce (3), Rivera (3), Utley (4). LOB_New York 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Granderson (15), Flores (9), Cespedes (7), Bellinger (11), Forsythe (4). HR_Granderson (8), off Hill; Puig (13), off Pill; Grandal (8), off Pill; Grandal (9), off Ramirez. RBIs_Granderson 2 (26), Forsythe (10), Grandal 2 (29), Puig 3 (40), Hill (1), Barnes (10). SB_Seager (3). SF_Hill.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Flores, Cespedes, d’Arnaud 2, Rivera, Pill 2); Los Angeles 3 (Utley, Taylor, Forsythe). RISP_New York 1 for 14; Los Angeles 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bruce.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pill, L, 0-3
|6
|5
|6
|5
|3
|6
|107
|5.00
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|43
|6.66
|Goeddel
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 4-3
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|98
|4.72
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.10
|Dayton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.66
|Morrow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Avilan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.79
Inherited runners-scored_Goeddel 2-0. WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:12. A_42,330 (56,000).