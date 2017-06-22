Sports Listen

Dodgers 8, Mets 2

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 1:34 am 1 min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson cf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .220
Flores 1b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .287
Cespedes lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .309
Bruce rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .272
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225
Rivera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Cecchini 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Pill p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Conforto ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .278
Totals 35 2 7 2 3 15
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Utley 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Seager ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .294
Taylor lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Bellinger 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270
Forsythe 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .210
Grandal c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .268
Pederson cf 1 3 0 0 3 1 .215
Puig rf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .247
Hill p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Barnes ph-2b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Totals 31 8 7 8 5 9
New York 100 000 001—2 7 2
Los Angeles 001 401 02x—8 7 1

a-flied out for Romo in the 6th. b-struck out for Pill in the 7th. c-singled for Morrow in the 8th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Goeddel in the 9th.

E_Bruce (3), Rivera (3), Utley (4). LOB_New York 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Granderson (15), Flores (9), Cespedes (7), Bellinger (11), Forsythe (4). HR_Granderson (8), off Hill; Puig (13), off Pill; Grandal (8), off Pill; Grandal (9), off Ramirez. RBIs_Granderson 2 (26), Forsythe (10), Grandal 2 (29), Puig 3 (40), Hill (1), Barnes (10). SB_Seager (3). SF_Hill.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Flores, Cespedes, d’Arnaud 2, Rivera, Pill 2); Los Angeles 3 (Utley, Taylor, Forsythe). RISP_New York 1 for 14; Los Angeles 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bruce.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pill, L, 0-3 6 5 6 5 3 6 107 5.00
Ramirez 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 3 43 6.66
Goeddel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 4-3 5 4 1 1 3 8 98 4.72
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.10
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.66
Morrow 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Avilan 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.79

Inherited runners-scored_Goeddel 2-0. WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:12. A_42,330 (56,000).

