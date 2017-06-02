Sports Listen

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw gets 2,000th career strikeout

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got his 2,000th career strikeout when he fanned Jonathan Villar on an 0-2 fastball with one out in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Coming into Friday night’s game, Kershaw needed four strikeouts to reach 2,000.

The left-hander achieved the milestone in 1,837 2/3 career innings. The Dodgers say he was the third-fastest pitcher in major league history to compile 2,000 strikeouts. Pedro Martinez reached the plateau in 1,715 1/3 innings, and Randy Johnson was next at 1,734 innings.

Kershaw is in his 10th year with the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was 7-2 with a 2.37 ERA entering Friday’s start.

