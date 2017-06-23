Sports Listen

Dodgers hit 3 more HRs, complete 4-game sweep of Mets

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 1:59 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers used the long ball again to power past the New York Mets 6-3 on Thursday night and complete a four-game sweep.

Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who had a club-record 15 in the series. It is also the most the Mets have allowed in a four-game series.

After Pederson’s homer off Paul Sewald (0-2), Los Angeles scored twice more in the inning on bases-loaded walks by Jerry Blevins — including one to reliever Pedro Baez (1-0) in just his third career plate appearance.

The Dodgers have won seven consecutive games and 13 of their last 14. Kenley Jansen pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and got the final four outs for his 16th save.

Curtis Granderson and Travis d’Arnaud homered for the Mets, who have lost seven of their last eight and are a season-worst 10 games under .500 at 31-41.

