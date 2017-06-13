Sports Listen

Dodgers place Gonzalez on disabled list, reinstate Pederson

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says first baseman Adrian Gonzalez has a degenerative disk in his back, an injury that will keep the five-time All-Star out indefinitely.

“When he comes back, I don’t know,” Roberts said before Tuesday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled list before the series opener. He was removed from Sunday’s game against Cincinnati after going hitless in three at-bats and had an MRI on Monday.

Roberts says surgery isn’t being considered but Gonzalez is getting a second opinion.

“A lot of it is wear and tear,” Roberts said. “It’s manageable, per his (pain) tolerance, and is something that continually fires up. I’m hopeful, and I just want him to feel healthy.”

Gonzalez was also on the DL last month for the first time in his 14-year career after he tried to play through back and elbow injuries.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez is batting .255 with one home run and 23 RBIs in 49 games. He’s signed through 2018 when he will earn $21.5 million, also his salary this season.

Outfielder Joc Pederson was reinstated from the seven-day concussion DL. He’s hitting .200 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 35 games.

Roberts says Cody Bellinger will see the majority of time at first base with Pederson in center field and Chris Taylor in left.

