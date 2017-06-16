Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Reds (Reds)
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Padres (Padres)
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Giants (Giants)
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Mariners (Mariners)
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|White Sox (White Sox)
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Orioles (Orioles)
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers2 (Dodgers)
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Indians/Brewers ()
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Astros Orange (Astros)
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|4
|8
|.333
|6½
|Indians (Indians)
|4
|8
|.333
|6½
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Athletics (Athletics)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Dodgers1 (Dodgers)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Astros Blue (Astros)
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Royals (Royals)
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Braves (Braves)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Marlins (Marlins)
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mets2 (Mets)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Brewers (Brewers)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Rojos (Reds)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Tigers (Tigers)
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Yankees (Yankees)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Twins (Twins)
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Rockies (Rockies)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Mets1 (Mets)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Angels (Angels)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
___
Indians/Brewers 4, Rangers1 3
Pirates 7, Astros Orange 2
Athletics at Braves, ppd.
Cardinals 11, Twins 4
Indians 7, Cubs1 3
Phillies White 3, Diamondbacks2 0
Dodgers2 at Rays2, ppd.
Giants 7, Mariners 5
Marlins at Red Sox, ppd.
Nationals 5, Mets1 1
Orioles 0, Diamondbacks1 0
Reds 8, Padres 7
Angels 3, Phillies Red 2
Rangers2 0, Brewers 0
Rays1 0, Dodgers1 0
Mets2 4, Rojos 2
Astros Blue 2, Royals 0
Cubs2 3, Tigers 0
Blue Jays 6, White Sox 5
Yankees 7, Rockies 1
Indians/Brewers at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Astros Orange at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Astros Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers2 at Pirates, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles at Reds, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Red Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Rojos at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Royals at Dodgers1, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
No games scheduled