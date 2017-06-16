Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dominican Summer League

Dominican Summer League

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 11:02 pm 1 min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 10 2 .833
Reds (Reds) 7 5 .583 3
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 6 5 .545
Padres (Padres) 6 6 .500 4
Giants (Giants) 5 7 .417 5
Mariners (Mariners) 5 7 .417 5
White Sox (White Sox) 5 7 .417 5
Orioles (Orioles) 3 8 .273
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers2 (Dodgers) 10 1 .909
Rays2 (Rays) 6 5 .545 4
Rangers1 (Rangers) 6 6 .500
Indians/Brewers () 6 6 .500
Pirates (Pirates) 6 6 .500
Astros Orange (Astros) 5 7 .417
Cubs1 (Cubs) 4 8 .333
Indians (Indians) 4 8 .333
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Athletics (Athletics) 8 3 .727
Dodgers1 (Dodgers) 8 3 .727
Astros Blue (Astros) 7 5 .583
Royals (Royals) 6 6 .500
Braves (Braves) 5 6 .455 3
Marlins (Marlins) 4 6 .400
Red Sox (Red Sox) 3 7 .300
Rays1 (Rays) 3 8 .273 5
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Mets2 (Mets) 8 4 .667
Phillies White (Phillies) 8 4 .667
Brewers (Brewers) 7 4 .636 ½
Rojos (Reds) 7 5 .583 1
Rangers2 (Rangers) 6 5 .545
Cubs2 (Cubs) 5 7 .417 3
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 3 9 .250 5
Tigers (Tigers) 3 9 .250 5
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Yankees (Yankees) 8 4 .667
Twins (Twins) 6 3 .667 ½
Rockies (Rockies) 6 5 .545
Phillies Red (Phillies) 6 6 .500 2
Mets1 (Mets) 6 6 .500 2
Angels (Angels) 6 6 .500 2
Cardinals (Cardinals) 5 6 .455
Nationals (Nationals) 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Indians/Brewers 4, Rangers1 3

Pirates 7, Astros Orange 2

Athletics at Braves, ppd.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Cardinals 11, Twins 4

Indians 7, Cubs1 3

Phillies White 3, Diamondbacks2 0

Dodgers2 at Rays2, ppd.

Giants 7, Mariners 5

Marlins at Red Sox, ppd.

Buyouts coming to your agency? Senior Correspondent Mike Causey tells you what you need to know before you go.

Nationals 5, Mets1 1

Orioles 0, Diamondbacks1 0

Reds 8, Padres 7

Angels 3, Phillies Red 2

Rangers2 0, Brewers 0

Rays1 0, Dodgers1 0

Mets2 4, Rojos 2

Astros Blue 2, Royals 0

Cubs2 3, Tigers 0

Blue Jays 6, White Sox 5

Yankees 7, Rockies 1

Saturday’s Games

Indians/Brewers at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Astros Orange at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Astros Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers2 at Pirates, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Rockies, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Blue Jays, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Red Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Rojos at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Royals at Dodgers1, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dominican Summer League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.