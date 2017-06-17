Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Reds (Reds)
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Padres (Padres)
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|Mariners (Mariners)
|6
|7
|.462
|5
|White Sox (White Sox)
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Giants (Giants)
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Orioles (Orioles)
|3
|9
|.250
|7½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers2 (Dodgers)
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|7
|5
|.583
|4
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|7
|6
|.538
|4½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Indians/Brewers ()
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Astros Orange (Astros)
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Indians (Indians)
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|4
|9
|.308
|7½
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers1 (Dodgers)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Athletics (Athletics)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Astros Blue (Astros)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Royals (Royals)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Marlins (Marlins)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Braves (Braves)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Mets2 (Mets)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Rojos (Reds)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Brewers (Brewers)
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Tigers (Tigers)
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Twins (Twins)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Yankees (Yankees)
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Angels (Angels)
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Rockies (Rockies)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Nationals (Nationals)
|3
|9
|.250
|5
___
Indians 19, Indians/Brewers 8
Rangers1 3, Astros Orange 1
Astros Blue 6, Athletics 5, 10 innings
Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Angels 9, Cardinals 0
Rays2 5, Cubs1 3
Diamondbacks2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers2 4, Pirates 1
Diamondbacks1 5, Giants 4
Marlins 4, Braves 2
Want our Federal Newscast on the go? Download the latest podcast here.
Mets1 10, Rockies 1
Reds 13, Orioles 12, 10 innings
Blue Jays 5, Padres 4
Nationals 6, Phillies Red 4
Rangers2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox 8, Rays1 0
Rojos at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Royals 4, Dodgers1 1, 10 innings
Tigers 7, Brewers 3
Mariners 9, White Sox 6
Twins 6, Yankees 5
No games scheduled
Diamondbacks1 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers1 at Royals, 10:30 a.m.
Mariners at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Rojos, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates at Dodgers2, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Astros Orange, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Orioles, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
Indians at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Angels at Cardinals, 10:30 a.m.
Astros Blue at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Braves at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.
Brewers at Tigers, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.