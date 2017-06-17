Sports Listen

Dominican Summer League

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 7:01 pm 1 min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 11 2 .846
Reds (Reds) 8 5 .615 3
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 7 5 .583
Padres (Padres) 6 7 .462 5
Mariners (Mariners) 6 7 .462 5
White Sox (White Sox) 5 8 .385 6
Giants (Giants) 5 8 .385 6
Orioles (Orioles) 3 9 .250
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers2 (Dodgers) 11 1 .917
Rays2 (Rays) 7 5 .583 4
Rangers1 (Rangers) 7 6 .538
Pirates (Pirates) 6 7 .462
Indians/Brewers () 6 7 .462
Astros Orange (Astros) 5 8 .385
Indians (Indians) 5 8 .385
Cubs1 (Cubs) 4 9 .308
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers1 (Dodgers) 8 4 .667
Athletics (Athletics) 8 4 .667
Astros Blue (Astros) 7 5 .583 1
Royals (Royals) 7 5 .583 1
Marlins (Marlins) 5 6 .455
Braves (Braves) 5 7 .417 3
Red Sox (Red Sox) 4 7 .364
Rays1 (Rays) 3 9 .250 5
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Phillies White (Phillies) 8 4 .667
Mets2 (Mets) 8 4 .667
Rojos (Reds) 7 5 .583 1
Rangers2 (Rangers) 7 5 .583 1
Brewers (Brewers) 7 6 .538
Cubs2 (Cubs) 5 7 .417 3
Tigers (Tigers) 4 9 .308
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 3 9 .250 5
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 7 3 .700
Yankees (Yankees) 8 5 .615 ½
Mets1 (Mets) 7 6 .538
Angels (Angels) 7 6 .538
Rockies (Rockies) 6 6 .500 2
Phillies Red (Phillies) 6 7 .462
Cardinals (Cardinals) 5 7 .417 3
Nationals (Nationals) 3 9 .250 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Indians 19, Indians/Brewers 8

Rangers1 3, Astros Orange 1

Astros Blue 6, Athletics 5, 10 innings

Angels 9, Cardinals 0

Rays2 5, Cubs1 3

Diamondbacks2 at Cubs2, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers2 4, Pirates 1

Diamondbacks1 5, Giants 4

Marlins 4, Braves 2

Mets1 10, Rockies 1

Reds 13, Orioles 12, 10 innings

Blue Jays 5, Padres 4

Nationals 6, Phillies Red 4

Rangers2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox 8, Rays1 0

Rojos at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Royals 4, Dodgers1 1, 10 innings

Tigers 7, Brewers 3

Mariners 9, White Sox 6

Twins 6, Yankees 5

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks1 at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers1 at Royals, 10:30 a.m.

Mariners at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Rojos, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates at Dodgers2, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Astros Orange, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Orioles, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Indians at Indians/Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Angels at Cardinals, 10:30 a.m.

Astros Blue at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Braves at Marlins, 10:30 a.m.

Brewers at Tigers, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

