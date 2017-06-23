Sports Listen

Dominican Summer League

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 9:41 pm 1 min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 14 4 .778
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 11 7 .611 3
Reds (Reds) 9 9 .500 5
Padres (Padres) 8 8 .500 5
Mariners (Mariners) 8 9 .471
White Sox (White Sox) 7 10 .412
Giants (Giants) 7 11 .389 7
Orioles (Orioles) 6 12 .333 8
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers2 (Dodgers) 13 3 .813
Rangers1 (Rangers) 10 7 .588
Rays2 (Rays) 9 8 .529
Pirates (Pirates) 9 9 .500 5
Indians/Brewers () 8 9 .471
Astros Orange (Astros) 8 10 .444 6
Indians (Indians) 8 10 .444 6
Cubs1 (Cubs) 4 13 .235
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals (Royals) 10 6 .625
Dodgers1 (Dodgers) 11 7 .611
Astros Blue (Astros) 10 7 .588 ½
Marlins (Marlins) 9 7 .563 1
Athletics (Athletics) 9 8 .529
Red Sox (Red Sox) 7 8 .467
Braves (Braves) 7 10 .412
Rays1 (Rays) 4 14 .222 7
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Mets2 (Mets) 11 6 .647
Rojos (Reds) 11 7 .611 ½
Phillies White (Phillies) 10 7 .588 1
Rangers2 (Rangers) 10 8 .556
Brewers (Brewers) 10 8 .556
Cubs2 (Cubs) 8 10 .444
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 6 12 .333
Tigers (Tigers) 5 13 .278
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 11 4 .733
Rockies (Rockies) 9 7 .563
Angels (Angels) 10 8 .556
Mets1 (Mets) 10 8 .556
Yankees (Yankees) 10 8 .556
Phillies Red (Phillies) 7 10 .412 5
Cardinals (Cardinals) 6 11 .353 6
Nationals (Nationals) 5 12 .294 7

___

Friday’s Games

Indians 8, Astros Orange 6

Blue Jays 4, Giants 2

Rangers2 5, Cubs2 4

Advertisement

Brewers 2, Diamondbacks2 1

Dodgers1 6, Astros Blue 3

Royals 11, Marlins 10

Mets1 8, Twins 3

Angels 14, Nationals 7

Mets2 6, Phillies White 0

Pirates 10, Rays2 9

Rangers1 3, Cubs1 1

Rays1 6, Braves 4

Padres 1, Mariners 0

Red Sox 7, Athletics 1

Diamondbacks1 14, Reds 3

Rockies 4, Cardinals 2

Rojos 4, Tigers 1

White Sox 5, Orioles 2

Phillies Red 4, Yankees 3

Indians/Brewers 3, Dodgers2 0

Saturday’s Games

Astros Orange at Dodgers2, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks2 at Rojos, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.

Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.

Nationals at Twins, 10:30 a.m.

Padres at Orioles, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies White at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.

Rays1 at Royals, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox at Astros Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

White Sox at Giants, 10:30 a.m.

Yankees at Cardinals, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

