Dominican Summer League

|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Reds (Reds)
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Padres (Padres)
|8
|8
|.500
|5
|Mariners (Mariners)
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|White Sox (White Sox)
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Giants (Giants)
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Orioles (Orioles)
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers2 (Dodgers)
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Rays2 (Rays)
|9
|8
|.529
|4½
|Pirates (Pirates)
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Indians/Brewers ()
|8
|9
|.471
|5½
|Astros Orange (Astros)
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Indians (Indians)
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|4
|13
|.235
|9½
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Royals (Royals)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Dodgers1 (Dodgers)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Astros Blue (Astros)
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Marlins (Marlins)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Athletics (Athletics)
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Red Sox (Red Sox)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Braves (Braves)
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Rays1 (Rays)
|4
|14
|.222
|7
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mets2 (Mets)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Rojos (Reds)
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Brewers (Brewers)
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
|Tigers (Tigers)
|5
|13
|.278
|6½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Twins (Twins)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Rockies (Rockies)
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Angels (Angels)
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Yankees (Yankees)
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Cardinals (Cardinals)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Nationals (Nationals)
|5
|12
|.294
|7
Indians 8, Astros Orange 6
Blue Jays 4, Giants 2
Rangers2 5, Cubs2 4
Brewers 2, Diamondbacks2 1
Dodgers1 6, Astros Blue 3
Royals 11, Marlins 10
Mets1 8, Twins 3
Angels 14, Nationals 7
Mets2 6, Phillies White 0
Pirates 10, Rays2 9
Rangers1 3, Cubs1 1
Rays1 6, Braves 4
Padres 1, Mariners 0
Red Sox 7, Athletics 1
Diamondbacks1 14, Reds 3
Rockies 4, Cardinals 2
Rojos 4, Tigers 1
White Sox 5, Orioles 2
Phillies Red 4, Yankees 3
Indians/Brewers 3, Dodgers2 0
Astros Orange at Dodgers2, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Mets2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks2 at Rojos, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers1 at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Athletics, 10:30 a.m.
Mets1 at Phillies Red, 10:30 a.m.
Nationals at Twins, 10:30 a.m.
Padres at Orioles, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies White at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers1 at Rays2, 10:30 a.m.
Rays1 at Royals, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox at Astros Blue, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.
White Sox at Giants, 10:30 a.m.
Yankees at Cardinals, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
No games scheduled