Donaldson 2 HRs, Blue Jays beat Yankees 7-5; Judge hits 18th

By IAN HARRISON June 2, 2017 10:30 pm < a min read
TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit two solo home runs, Francisco Liriano won in his return from the disabled list and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-5 on Friday night.

Justin Smoak added his team-leading 13th homer, a two-run drive in Toronto’s three-run first inning. He drove in three runs.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 18th homer for the Yankees and Starlin Castro also connected.

Donaldson homered off Michael Pineda (6-3) in the first, then made it 6-4 with a homer off Jonathan Holder in the sixth. It was the 11th multihomer game of his career.

Activated off the disabled list before the game after being out since May 10 because of a sore shoulder, Liriano (3-2) allowed two runs and four hits in five-plus innings. The lefty walked two and struck out five.

Liriano left after Judge hit a two-run, opposite-field homer in the sixth. Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

