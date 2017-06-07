Sports Listen

Donaldson hits tiebreaking two-run homer against former club

By JANIE McCAULEY June 7, 2017 7:02 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning against his former club, Justin Smoak also homered in the inning for his second long ball of the day, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a sweep by beating the Oakland Athletics 7-4 on Wednesday.

Frankie Montas (1-1) plunked Kevin Pillar to start the inning and bring up Donaldson, who clobbered a 1-2 fastball and hit a high drive clearing the wall in left-center.

Liam Hendriks tossed two perfect innings over the eighth and ninth with three strikeouts for the A’s, but Montas couldn’t hold down Donaldson as the 2015 AL MVP hit his seventh homer of the year.

Ryan Tepera (4-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win, while Roberto Osuna finished for his 14th save.

