Donaldson's homer leads Blue…

Donaldson’s homer leads Blue Jays to 4-0 win over Mariners

By TIM BOOTH June 11, 2017
SEATTLE (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with three RBIs, J.A. Happ rediscovered the form that made him a 20-game winner last season with six shutout innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Sunday.

Donaldson and the Blue Jays knocked out Seattle starter James Paxton (5-1) after just four innings, handing him his first loss of the season and sending the thousands of Toronto fans from western Canada back north of the border after their team won two of three this weekend.

Donaldson went opposite-field for his eighth homer of the season on a 2-0 pitch. He finished with three hits, including an RBI single in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.

Donaldson's homer leads Blue…
