Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dylan Frittelli wins in…

Dylan Frittelli wins in Austria for 1st European Tour title

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 10:26 am < a min read
Share

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — Dylan Frittelli shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to win the Lyoness Open for his first European Tour title.

Frittelli, of South Africa, finished 12-under for the event, leading Finland’s Mikko Korhonen, England’s David Horsey and countryman Jbe Kruger by one stroke.

Grouped with Chile’s Felipe Aguilar, the overnight leader, Frittelli birdied six holes and finished with just one bogey when he carded a 4 on the par-3 14th hole.

Aguilar, who held a two-stroke lead through the first three rounds, hit a 3-over 75 and finished 10th.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Dylan Frittelli wins in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.