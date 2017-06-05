Dynamo-Sounders, Sums

|Houston
|0
|0—0
|Seattle
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, Seattle, Bruin, 3 (Roldan), 69th minute.
Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric; Seattle, Stefan Frei.
Yellow Cards_Alex, Houston, 28th.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Apolinar Mariscal, Gianni Facchini. 4th Official_Baboucarr Jallow.
A_40,258
___
Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Dylan Remick; Alex (Boniek Garcia, 67th), Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark, Andrew Wenger (Vicente Sanchez, 75th); Mauro Manotas, Erick Torres (Alberth Elis, 55th).
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Brad Evans (Aaron Kovar, 54th), Chad Marshall, Roman Torres; Osvaldo Alonso, Alvaro Fernandez (Nouhou Tolo, 75th), Joevin Jones, Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Will Bruin (Jordy Delem, 88th), Nicolas Lodeiro.
