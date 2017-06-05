Sports Listen

Dynamo-Sounders, Sums

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017
Houston 0 0—0
Seattle 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, Bruin, 3 (Roldan), 69th minute.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric; Seattle, Stefan Frei.

Yellow Cards_Alex, Houston, 28th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Apolinar Mariscal, Gianni Facchini. 4th Official_Baboucarr Jallow.

A_40,258

Lineups

Houston_Tyler Deric; Leonardo, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Dylan Remick; Alex (Boniek Garcia, 67th), Juan Cabezas, Ricardo Clark, Andrew Wenger (Vicente Sanchez, 75th); Mauro Manotas, Erick Torres (Alberth Elis, 55th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Brad Evans (Aaron Kovar, 54th), Chad Marshall, Roman Torres; Osvaldo Alonso, Alvaro Fernandez (Nouhou Tolo, 75th), Joevin Jones, Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Will Bruin (Jordy Delem, 88th), Nicolas Lodeiro.

