Edwin Jackson joins Orioles,…

Edwin Jackson joins Orioles, set to pitch for 12th MLB team

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:03 pm < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Right-hander Edwin Jackson will resume his lengthy major league career with Baltimore, which will be his 12th different big league team.

The Orioles on Wednesday selected Jackson’s contract from Triple-A Norfolk. The 33-year-old launched his career in 2003 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jackson is 93-114 with a 4.65 ERA in 361 games, including 275 starts. He pitched last year for San Diego, going 5-6 with a 5.89 ERA.

Jackson pitched in 12 games with Norfolk, starting once. He had a 3.10 ERA but walked 10 in 20 1/3 innings.

To make room for Jackson on the roster, the Orioles optioned left-hander Donnie Hart to Norfolk.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

