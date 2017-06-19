Sports Listen

Elderly golf fan who died at US Open lost wife days earlier

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 2:48 pm < a min read
ERIN, Wis. (AP) — The elderly golf fan who died while attending the U.S. Open in Wisconsin had lost his wife of 68 years earlier in the week.

Ninety-four-year-old Marshall “Chick” Jacobs died Friday in the arms of his son, Bill, after becoming unresponsive at the 6th green. Just three days earlier, Lucille Jacobs, died after experiencing complications from a broken hip.

Bill Jacobs recalled that when his father made plans to go to the tournament when it was awarded to Erin Hills in 2010, he remarked that he hoped he would still be alive to attend. Jacobs tells the Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2tkM6MO ) he and his dad spent “three hours of bliss” Friday watching the game’s greatest players.

Family members say the two loved golf and traveled the country playing in couples’ leagues. A joint funeral is planned for Friday.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

