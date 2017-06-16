Sports Listen

Ellis, Bullock suspended 5 games under NBA drug policy

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 3:48 pm < a min read
Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers and Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons have been suspended five games under the NBA’s anti-drug program.

The league announced the suspensions Friday without disclosing details of the violations.

The 31-year-old Ellis averaged 8.5 points a game for Indiana last season. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said the suspension was a “very serious matter” and would be dealt with.

The 26-year-old Bullock averaged 4.5 points in 2016-17. A spokesman for the Pistons said the organization was aware of the suspension, but declined further comment.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

