Emails celebrating CWS berths sent out before NCAA Tourney

MIAMI (AP) — A sports merchandise company erroneously sent emails out Thursday celebrating how certain teams have already secured spots in the College World Series, even though the NCAA tournament is just beginning.

Fanatics, based in Jacksonville, Florida, sent the emails with subject lines like “Tar Heels are going to Omaha!,” a nod to the site of the College World Series. The company did not immediately provide a reason for the mistake, though said it was quickly corrected.

The emails were to promote sales for a shirt bearing the CWS logo on the front and some team logos on the back.

Fanatics director of public relations Brandon Williams said the emails with the Omaha subject line referenced “a few schools before we caught it.” North Carolina and Maryland were among the schools referenced in the erroneous emails.