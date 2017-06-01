Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Eric Young Jr.'s first…

Eric Young Jr.’s first homer lead Angels to 2-1 win

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:05 am < a min read
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Eric Young Jr. made his first home run of the season timely, the solo shot in the eighth inning providing the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night and a three-game series sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

The Angels’ Albert Pujols remained at 599 career home runs, collecting one single in four at-bats.

The Braves opened the scoring in the second inning when Matt Kemp drilled a solo home run. For Kemp it was No. 10 on the season and No. 250 for his career. It was also his 40th hit in May.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Eric Young Jr.'s first…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.