Eric Young Jr.’s first homer lead Angels to 2-1 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Eric Young Jr. made his first home run of the season timely, the solo shot in the eighth inning providing the Los Angeles Angels with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night and a three-game series sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

The Angels’ Albert Pujols remained at 599 career home runs, collecting one single in four at-bats.

The Braves opened the scoring in the second inning when Matt Kemp drilled a solo home run. For Kemp it was No. 10 on the season and No. 250 for his career. It was also his 40th hit in May.