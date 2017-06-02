Eubanks’ strong showing leads Clemson to 5-4 win over UNCG

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Eubanks allowed three runs in 7 2/3 innings and Clemson overcame three UNC Greensboro home runs to hold on for a 5-4 victory at the NCAA Tournament’s Clemson Regional on Friday night.
The top-seeded Tigers (40-19) face No. 2 seed Vanderbilt on Saturday night with the winner reaching the regional championship game. The fourth-seeded Spartans (35-23) play St. John’s in an elimination game.
Clemson took the lead with a four-run fifth while Logan Davidson’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Tigers a 5-3 lead. UNC Greensboro narrowed things with Cesar Trejo’s second solo homer in the ninth, but reliever Pat Krall got the final three outs.
Eubanks (7-5) gave up seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts for the win, and Krall got his first save of the season.
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
UNC Greensboro’s Bryce Hensley (7-8) took the loss.