Ex-Diamondback Gonzales helps woman out of car after wreck

PHOENIX (AP) — Former major league baseball player Luis Gonzalez says he was just trying to help when he got a woman out of a crashed car next to another vehicle that had burst into flames.

Gonzalez was driving with two friends when two other vehicles collided head-on in a Phoenix suburb Friday.

Gonzalez told media outlets it was a “pretty scary incident” but that he “just reacted” to get the dazed and groggy woman out of her car and to safety as quickly as he could.

Meanwhile, one of his companions helped the other driver while the second companion called 911.

Advertisement

Gonzalez is a Phoenix-area sports hero since having the game-winning hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. He now works in the team’s front office.