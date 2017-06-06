Sports Listen

Ex-minister in Temer gov arrested hours before key trial

By Associated Press June 6, 2017 11:07 am < a min read
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A former minister and ally of embattled President Michel Temer has been taken arrested.

The high-profile arrest comes Tuesday just hours before Brazil’s top electoral court begins the judgment phase in a trial that could result in Temer’s ouster.

Former Tourism Minister Henrique Eduardo Alves was taken into custody on allegations of corruption related to construction of a 2014 World Cup stadium in Natal.

Globo News captured images of Alves being arrested by federal police. Officials held a news conference later.

Alves was tourism minister under President Dilma Rousseff and Temer, who assumed the country’s top post last year when Rousseff was removed for illegally managing the federal budget.

The arrest came before the Superior Electoral Court met to study allegations the 2014 Rousseff-Temer ticket received illegal campaign financing.

