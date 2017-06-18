Sports Listen

Fake dollar bills thrown at Italian goalkeeper during game

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 5:26 pm < a min read
Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had fake money thrown at him during his country’s Under-21 European Championship opener against Denmark by fans seemingly upset by his decision not to renew his contract at AC Milan.

As well as fake dollar bills being thrown at Donnarumma during Italy’s 2-0 victory over Denmark in the Polish city of Krakow on Sunday, a banner emblazoned with “Dollarumma” was displayed.

The 18-year-old Donnarumma has made more than 70 first-team appearances for Milan since his debut in 2015. But the club said on Thursday that Donnarumma does not want to sign a new deal.

Donnarumma has a year left on his Milan contract.

