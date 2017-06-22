Sports Listen

Family affair: Lakers grab Lonzo Ball with 2nd overall pick

By GREG BEACHAM June 22, 2017 7:54 pm < a min read
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Lonzo Ball and his dad are staying home with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers selected Ball with the second overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night, staking a big portion of their future on the talented UCLA playmaker.

Ball seems certain to become the starting point guard in coach Luke Walton’s up-tempo offense after D’Angelo Russell is traded to Brooklyn.

The Lakers don’t appear concerned by LaVar Ball, the voluble father with aspirations of building a global sports empire around his three talented sons. Ball raised his family in the Los Angeles suburbs.

Ball receives comparisons to Jason Kidd for his offensive abilities. He led the nation with 7.7 assists per game while quarterbacking the highest-scoring offense in Division I, and he scored consistently despite an unorthodox shot.

