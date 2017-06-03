Fans in near-stampede in Turin as Champions League match

ROME (AP) — Juventus fans watching the Champions League final have rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic in what news reports said was an apparent false alarm.

Hundreds of people watching the match on giant TV screens ran in a near-stampede from the center of the piazza. At least one person was seen being carried away on a stretcher.

Firefighters were on the scene. The ANSA news agency says it was apparently a false alarm.

Real Madrid won 4-1 in the match played in Cardiff, Wales.