Hamilton wins pole at Canadian GP for 3rd year in a row

MONTREAL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has won the pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

It’s the sixth pole position in Montreal for Hamilton and the 65th in his career, tying him with Ayrton Senna and just three behind Michael Schumacher’s record of 68.

Hamilton steered his Mercedes to the fastest time in qualifying on Saturday. The five-time Montreal champion completed the 4.361-kilometer (2.71-mile) circuit in 1 minute, 11.459 seconds. That was about three-tenths of a second faster than Formula One points leader Sebastien Vettel in his Ferrari.

Valtteri Bottas was third in his Mercedes, followed by Kimi Raikkonen in the other Ferrari.

