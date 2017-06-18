Fever-Sky, Box

Coleman 2-5 0-0 4, Dupree 8-22 2-2 18, Johnson 5-9 2-2 14, Larkins 7-10 2-2 16, Wheeler 2-9 2-2 6, Achonwa 1-4 0-0 2, Gwathmey 1-4 0-0 2, January 4-5 2-2 10, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 7-12 4-4 19. Totals 37-80 14-14 91.
Breland 5-9 2-2 12, Dolson 7-9 0-0 15, Pondexter 3-13 4-6 10, Quigley 8-12 0-0 18, Young 6-10 2-2 16, Boyette 1-1 0-0 2, Copper 0-1 4-4 4, Epps 0-0 0-0 0, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 31-57 12-16 79.
|Indiana
|15
|24
|26
|26—91
|Chicago
|18
|25
|20
|16—79
3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-12 (Johnson 2-5, Mitchell 1-1, Gwathmey 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Wheeler 0-3), Chicago 5-14 (Young 2-2, Quigley 2-3, Dolson 1-2, Hampton 0-1, Copper 0-1, Breland 0-2, Pondexter 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 23 (Dupree 8), Chicago 31 (Breland 11). Assists_Indiana 21 (January 7), Chicago 20 (Young 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Chicago 17. Technicals_Mitchell, Chicago defensive three second, Dolson 2, Chicago team. A_4,551 (17,500).
