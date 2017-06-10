Fiers, McCann lead Astros over Angels 3-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Fiers had another solid start and Brian McCann homered to lead the Houston Astros to a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Fiers (4-2) allowed a season-low two hits and one run, which was unearned, in a season-high 7 1/3 innings, to get his third straight win after managing just one win in his first nine starts. He struck out eight in his longest start since throwing a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 21, 2015.

Ken Giles walked one and struck out three in a scoreless ninth for his 16th save.

McCann put Houston up 1-0 with his solo shot to right field off Ricky Nolasco (2-7) with one out in the second. That hit gave the Astros at least one homer in 18 straight games, which ties a franchise record set in 2000.

Advertisement

Nolasco plunked McCann to start Houston’s fifth before Marwin Gonzalez singled on the 10th pitch of his at-bat to send McCann to third. The Astros pushed the lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel.