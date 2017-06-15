Sports Listen

FIFA video review goal is avoiding errors, not perfection

By GRAHAM DUNBAR June 15, 2017 7:39 am < a min read
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Not perfect, but good enough to avoid game-changing referee mistakes at the World Cup.

Football’s governing body set out aims for its experimental video review system ahead of live trials at the Confederations Cup starting on Saturday.

Head of refereeing Massimo Busacca says the technology should help referees “to eliminate a clear scandal in football, the mistake that after many years you still remember.”

FIFA wants video review approved next year for the World Cup to help decide key incidents: goals scored, penalty awards, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

Still, video-assisted decisions this month at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea and international friendly matches have been widely debated.

FIFA technical director Marco van Basten says “the quality of the decisions are very high, never perfect.”

