Fight Schedule

June 23

The Dome at The Ballpark, Rosemont, Ill. (CBSSN), Mike Jimenez vs. Aaron Pryor Jr., 10, super middleweights; Mike Lee vs. Aaron Quattrocchi, 10, for Lee’s USBA light heavyweight title.

June 24

At the 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Kermit Cintron vs. Tyrone Brunson, 10, for the Pennsylvania State Junior Middleweight championship.

At Freedom Hall, Louisville, Ky. (CBSSN), Derric Rossy vs. Carlos Negron, 10, heavyweights.

June 27

At Sands Bethlehem (Pa.) Events Center (FOX), Miguel Cruz vs. Alex Martin, 10, welterweights; Jamal James vs. Samuel Figueroa, 10, welterweights.

June 30

At Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Denis Shafikov, 12, for Easter’s IBF lightweight title.

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif. (ESPN2), Oscar Negrete vs. Jesus Ruiz, 10, for the vacant NABF bantamweight title.

July 2

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia, Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn, 12, for Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Teiru Kinoshita, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF super flyweight title; Umar Salamov vs. Damien Hooper, 10, light heavyweights.

July 14

At Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, Okla. (SHO), Antoine Douglas vs. Bruno Sandoval, 10, for the vacant WBA-NABA middleweight title.

July 15

At Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y. (FOX/FS1), Omar Figueroa vs. Robert Guerrero, 10, welterweights; Marcus Browne vs. Seanie Monaghan, 10, light heavyweights; Artur Szpilka vs. Adam Kownacki, 10, heavyweights; Jose Pedraza vs. Jamel Herring, 10, lightweights.

At the Forum, Los Angeles (HBO), Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC World super featherweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos, 12, for Corrales’ WBA super featherweight; Joe Smith, Jr. vs. Sullivan Barrera, 12, for Smith’s WBC international light heavyweight title.

July 29

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, welterweights.

At Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Ariz. (ESPN2), Sadam Ali vs. Johan Perez, 10, for the vacant NABA Welterweight title.

Aug. 26

At Carson, Calif. (HBO), Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai, 12, for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title.

Sept. 9

At Los Angeles, Callum Smith vs. Anthony Dirrell, 12, for the vacant WBC World super middleweight title.

Sept. 16

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC World/WBA Super World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles.