Fire-Revolution, Sums

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 9:59 pm < a min read
Chicago 1 1—2
New England 0 1—1

First half_1, Chicago, Nikolic, 13, 18th minute.

Second half_2, Chicago, Solignac, 4 (De Leeuw), 61st. 3, New England, Delamea Mlinar, 1 (Agudelo), 70th.

Goalies_Chicago, Matt Lampson; New England, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Rowe, New England, 21st.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere, Craig Lowry. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

A_21,548 (21,548)

Lineups

Chicago_Matt Lampson; Johan Kappelhof, Joao Meira, Brandon Vincent; Juninho, Dax McCarty, Matt Polster, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Michael De Leeuw (Arturo Alvarez, 83rd), Nemanja Nikolic (Drew Conner, 92nd), Luis Solignac (Jonathan Campbell, 73rd).

New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell, Chris Tierney (Daigo Kobayashi, 71st); Scott Caldwell (Juan Agudelo, 46th), Diego Fagundez, Gershon Koffie, Lee Nguyen, Kelyn Rowe; Kei Kamara (Teal Bunbury, 80th).

