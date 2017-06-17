Fire-Revolution, Sums

|Chicago
|1
|1—2
|New England
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Chicago, Nikolic, 13, 18th minute.
Second half_2, Chicago, Solignac, 4 (De Leeuw), 61st. 3, New England, Delamea Mlinar, 1 (Agudelo), 70th.
Goalies_Chicago, Matt Lampson; New England, Cody Cropper.
Yellow Cards_Rowe, New England, 21st.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere, Craig Lowry. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.
A_21,548 (21,548)
Chicago_Matt Lampson; Johan Kappelhof, Joao Meira, Brandon Vincent; Juninho, Dax McCarty, Matt Polster, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Michael De Leeuw (Arturo Alvarez, 83rd), Nemanja Nikolic (Drew Conner, 92nd), Luis Solignac (Jonathan Campbell, 73rd).
New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell, Chris Tierney (Daigo Kobayashi, 71st); Scott Caldwell (Juan Agudelo, 46th), Diego Fagundez, Gershon Koffie, Lee Nguyen, Kelyn Rowe; Kei Kamara (Teal Bunbury, 80th).