Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida beats Wake Forest…

Florida beats Wake Forest 3-0, earns final spot in Omaha

By MARK LONG June 12, 2017 10:34 pm < a min read
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JJ Schwarz hit a towering, two-run homer and Tyler Dyson followed with five scoreless innings of relief and Florida beat Wake Forest 3-0 Monday night to earn the final spot in the College World Series.

Right-handed ace Alex Faedo, selected by Detroit with the 18th overall pick in the MLB draft early in the game, tossed the final two innings for his first career save. Faedo had made 43 starts since his previous relief appearance in April 2015.

But with four weather delays totaling nearly 10 hours during the best-of-three series, Faedo was in the bullpen for the decisive game. And he delivered, helping the Gators (47-18) return to Omaha, Nebraska, for the third consecutive season and for the sixth time in the past eight years.

Wake Forest (43-20), which hit five home runs in a Game 2 victory, was held to four hits and shut out for the fourth time this season.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Florida beats Wake Forest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.